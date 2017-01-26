Wife of Outer Drive car crash victim speaks out on agreement

The wife of man injured in a crash involving a Sioux City bus this past November is talking about what the city is doing to help her husband, as he continues to recover from his life-threatening injuries.

According to Rosanne Plante, it has been reported the City of Sioux City's legal department made a voluntary "Payment Assistance Agreement" to the Plante's.

Chad Plante suffered a traumatic brain injury and 2 broken legs following a Nov. 15, 2016 accident at Business 75 and Outer Drive.

His prognosis is still unknown at this time.



Rosanne says she is taking issue with the term "voluntary", as she and her attorney sent the city a bill.



She says to date their medical expenses add up to about half a million dollars.



She submitted billing for out-of-pocket medical expenses, per diem and mileage.

"People in Sioux City are under the impression that this has been settled and it is all voluntary and that is not correct. I want people to know that this is a very hard fought, hard negotiated agreement between the city and myself," said Rosanne Plante.

The city attorney says so far they have agreed to pay 26 weeks of lost wages for Chad.



They also agreed to a per diem for Rosanne, in addition to some mileage for trips back and forth to the hospital in Lincoln where her husband is getting treatment.



The city attorney adds that this is not a final payment to the Plante's, but just a response to the bills they have submitted so far.

Rosanne adds that a lawsuit is coming and it will include loss of wages for herself and her husband.