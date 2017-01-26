Siouxlanders react to President Trump's executive order reinstating Dakota Access Pipeline construction

"I'm angry, I'm frustrated, I am hurt," said Winnebago Tribal Leader, Frank LaMere.

Protesters have been fighting against the Dakota Access Pipeline since plans for the project were announced back in summer 2014.

After Dakota Access announced plans to halt construction on its $3.8 billion pipeline, pending a legal battle with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, and stalled progress in Iowa due to regulatory delays and "trespassers interfering with construction work," protesters celebrated a minor victory late last year.

Then Tuesday happened.

"Let these things play out and not throw grease on the fire, and that's exactly what Donald Trump did," said LaMere.

President Trump signed an executive order to continue construction on the Dakota Access Pipeline.

"It is easy to pull people apart, it's hard to pull them together," said LaMere. "Donald Trump determined he will pull people apart."

The pipeline's path runs through seven counties in Northwest, Iowa; from Lyon County to Calhoun County.

Protesters stress the problem isn't just in North Dakota. They say it's right in Siouxland's backyard.

"I'm surprised our community's not up in arms," said LaMere. "This is not a Standing Rock issue, this is our issue."

Other Siouxland officials say it isn't our issue. In fact, it's not an issue at all.

Construction on the pipeline has contracted work to Northwest, Iowa counties, for months now, bringing welcomed money to Siouxland towns.

"With all the construction crews and everything, we have our motels full, convenient stores are busy, grocery stores are busy," said Mongan. "It's been kind of a boost to the economy that way."

Whether Siouxlanders are on-board with the pipeline, or plan to picket construction up in Standing Rock, it now no longer looks like a question of if, but when.