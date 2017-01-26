Former Spencer, Iowa pastor requests change of venue in sexual exploitation trial

A former Spencer, Iowa pastor charged with sexual exploitation is asking for a change of venue for his trial.



Kevin Grimes was charged last September with several counts of Sexual Exploitation by a Counselor.

Grimes and his counsel are requesting the change because of the publicity surrounding the case.



According to court documents the defendant believes there is a degree of prejudice in Clay County, where the trial would be taking place.



Court documents allege from 2011 to 2016, Grimes engaged in a pattern of conduct to engage in sexual conduct with four emotionally dependent clients.



Grimes is also accused of engaging in sex acts with one victim on two separate occasions last September and December.



In 2010, while he was the senior pastor at Day Spring Church, Grimes founded the Spencer Dream Center, a residential discipleship program.



The Center has been billed as "a mecca for the less fortunate."



Operating out of a former hotel, the center offers youth outreach and tutoring, food and clothing.



Grimes resigned as CEO of the Dream Center in May after he became the focus of the criminal investigation.