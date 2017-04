A Northwest, Iowa woman accused of crashing her car into another vehicle on purpose is requesting to withdraw her pleas.



Melissa Ebert of Cherokee submitted a written Alford plea of guilty to 2 counts of Serious Injury by Vehicle, and one count of Operating While Intoxicated.



The charges stem from a head-on collision in Le Mars, Iowa last September.



According to court documents, the parties were under the belief the counts of Serious Injury could be suspended with the Alford Plea.



But due to the other charge, they would not be.