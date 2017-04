Officials with the Sioux City Fire Department say a building that caught on fire yesterday is unsafe for investigators to enter at this time.



A building at 28-54 Business 75 caught fire around 11:30 Wednesday morning, officials say.



The building houses Boatman Tile and Granite, Leroy Fischer Trucking, and Terracon.



They say the owner tried to put the fire out himself, but it spread even more -- that's when employees called police.



Employees were able to evacuate before crews arrived on scene to fight the fire.



Boatman Tile owners say they have at least half a million dollars in damages.



They say the soonest they can get new equipment in shop is March 5th.