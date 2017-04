The snow emergency for Sioux City will end tomorrow morning at 7 a.m.



That means vehicles can start parking on both sides of the street, unless otherwise posted.



This winter Sioux City started a new system that only allows parking on the even-numbered side of the street on even-numbered days.



And, parking on the odd-numbered side of the street on odd-numbered days.



The police department will continue tagging snowbound vehicles that are in the way of snow plows.



City officials say they have issued 61 parking violation tickets since the storm started.



But, the final number will likely be higher.