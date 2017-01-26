Drag racing complex in Onawa closer to first race

With a handshake they're off and running on a project more than two years in the making.

In about a half a year the old airport runway will take flight as the new Onawa Racing and Events Complex.

"It's important for us to get this going because we needed something to spark stuff around here in this community," said Lonnie Campbell, mayor of Onawa, Iowa.

The city and the project board just signed the official development agreement to get the $1.2 million project underway.

The main attraction is a quarter-mile racing track to showcase a variety of talent.

"Get it down to our local supporters and of course we're always going to welcome anybody that comes in," said Phil Schroder, vice president of Onawa Racing, Inc. "And, as we build and as we grow, we'll be able to support some people across the area and across the country."

But the complex won't be limited to races.

"We've had concert promoters already contact us, interested in booking the facility for concerts," said Bill Wonder, the secretary for the Onawa Racing and Events Complex. "We've had other automotive events and other entertainment events that have contacted us interested in renting the facility."

The complex will provide more to Onawa than entertainment.

The mayor says it will also have an economic impact on the community.

"It should draw a lot of people into our community, which will help our businesses and stuff, our motels, our convenience stores, our restaurants," said Campbell.

The city has provided $800,000 in tax increment financing toward the $1.2 million project.

The project board has also raised $100,000 by selling shares to the complex.