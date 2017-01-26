Sgt. Bluff-Luton wins MRAC wrestling tournament

Phil Kessel scored twice, Sidney Crosby set up more goals and the Pittsburgh Penguins chased Braden Holtby on the way to a 6-2 victory over the Washington Capitals in Game 2 that gave them a commanding 2-0 lead in...

Phil Kessel scored twice, Sidney Crosby set up more goals and the Pittsburgh Penguins chased Braden Holtby on the way to a 6-2 victory over the Washington Capitals in Game 2 that gave them a commanding 2-0 lead in their second-round series.

More >>