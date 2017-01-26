Sgt. Bluff-Luton wins MRAC wrestling tournament - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Sgt. Bluff-Luton wins MRAC wrestling tournament

By Brad Pautsch, Sports Director
Sgt. Bluff-Luton won the MRAC wrestling tournament on Thursday in Sioux City. Sgt. Bluff-Luton won the MRAC wrestling tournament on Thursday in Sioux City.

--MISSOURI RIVER ATHLETIC CONFERENCE WRESTLING
1. Sgt. Bluff-Luton 233
2. Bishop Heelan 186
3. CBTJ 183
4. S.C. East 151
5. S.C. North 142.5
6. CBAL 104
7. S.C. West 53

