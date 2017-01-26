Iowa Secretary of Ag encourages farm owners to apply for Farm Program

A semitrailer rig went off the road and rolled Wednesday morning near Emerson, Nebraska on Highway 35.More >>
A semitrailer rig went off the road and rolled Wednesday morning near Emerson, Nebraska on Highway 35.More >>
Norfolk snow video. Courtesy: Kristyn AllenMore >>
Norfolk snow video. Courtesy: Kristyn AllenMore >>
"I was going through a divorce and then when my divorce finalized I was faced with can I continue college," said Ada Buenrostro. "Can I stop? What can I do to not place a bigger burden on myself and my kids."More >>
"I was going through a divorce and then when my divorce finalized I was faced with can I continue college," said Ada Buenrostro. "Can I stop? What can I do to not place a bigger burden on myself and my kids."More >>