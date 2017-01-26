Iowa Secretary of Ag encourages farm owners to apply for Farm Pr - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Iowa Secretary of Ag encourages farm owners to apply for Farm Program

Posted:
DES MOINES, IA (KTIV) -

Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Bill Northey is  encouraging eligible farm owners to apply for the 2017 Century and Heritage Farm Program.  

The program is sponsored by the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship and the Iowa Farm Bureau Federation.

The program recognizes families that have owned their farm for 100 years in the case of Century Farms and 150 years for Heritage Farms.

Applications are available on the Department's website.
 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KITV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.