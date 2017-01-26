Nebraska Gov. Ricketts approves new death penalty protocol - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Nebraska Gov. Ricketts approves new death penalty protocol

Posted:
LINCOLN, NE (KTIV) -

Gov. Pete Ricketts has approved a new protocol for carrying out death sentences in Nebraska.

The protocol announced Thursday gives the state corrections director more flexibility to choose and obtain lethal injection drugs.

The old protocol required the use of three drugs to render inmates unconscious, paralyze their muscles and stop their breathing and heart. It had never been used in Nebraska because of repeated legal challenges and the state's inability to acquire sodium thiopental, one of the required drugs.

Corrections officials had originally proposed a change that would have allowed drug suppliers to remain hidden from the public. The newly approved protocol allows officials to acquire the drugs from the department's pharmacy or "any other appropriate source." The confidentiality provision has been removed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KITV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.