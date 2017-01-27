Okoboji Winter Games officials remind ATV, UTV owners to registe - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Okoboji Winter Games officials remind ATV, UTV owners to register vehicles

With a huge influx of snowmobiles, ATV's and UTV's expected in the Iowa Great Lakes Area this weekend, comes a reminder to make sure owners of those machines have their registrations and user and other permits up to date.

Registrations need to be updated at the courthouse in the county in which you reside. That means you'll have to get those taken care of tomorrow in the event you haven't already done so.

Steve Reighard, a DNR Conservation Officer, says user fees, however, can be purchased anytime.

"As far as residents go, you are not required to have a user fee for your ATV's, but you are required to have the user fee for snowmobiles. So you want to get that done, also. That can be done over the weekend. You can get the user fees at machines that sell hunting and fishing licenses. For non residents coming into the area, if your state requires registration you need your ATV, UTV and snowmobile registered there."

Reighard says non-residents also need to get a user permit once they arrive in the area. Those are also available at stores that sell hunting or fishing licenses.

And, he says, the stickers must affixed to the proper spots on the machines.

Reighard says DNR officers will be out in force checking to see that the proper permits and registrations are in place.

