UPDATE: Names released in Sioux City prostitution sting - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

UPDATE: Names released in Sioux City prostitution sting

Posted:
By Sheila Brummer, Anchor
Connect
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

UPDATE:

The names of the four men charged with Solicitation of Prostitution have been released.

They are:

  • 34-year old Justin Engel of Sioux City
  • 44-year old Steve Schultz of Sioux City
  • 60-year old Jacob Burgers of Hinton, Iowa
  • and 37-year old Luis Chavez of South Sioux City, Neb.

PREVIOUSLY:

Sioux City Police say a prostitution sting landed four men behind bars.

The police department took part in a joint investigation with the Department of Homeland Security into human sex trafficking.

An undercover operation took place at a hotel in Sioux City yesterday afternoon.

A female posed as a prostitute and advertisements were placed on websites.

The names of the men charged with Solicitation of Prostitution haven't been released yet.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KITV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.