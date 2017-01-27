UPDATE: Names released in Sioux City prostitution sting

UPDATE:

The names of the four men charged with Solicitation of Prostitution have been released.

They are:

34-year old Justin Engel of Sioux City

44-year old Steve Schultz of Sioux City

60-year old Jacob Burgers of Hinton, Iowa

and 37-year old Luis Chavez of South Sioux City, Neb.

PREVIOUSLY:

Sioux City Police say a prostitution sting landed four men behind bars.

The police department took part in a joint investigation with the Department of Homeland Security into human sex trafficking.

An undercover operation took place at a hotel in Sioux City yesterday afternoon.

A female posed as a prostitute and advertisements were placed on websites.

The names of the men charged with Solicitation of Prostitution haven't been released yet.