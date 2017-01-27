Sunny and warmer to start the weekend

Even though the bulk of the heavy moisture had stopped falling, yesterday still felt rather wintry as we saw passing flurries continue to move through Siouxland. Today, will feature warming conditions and more sunshine, but we'll still be rather breezy. We could have wind gusts occasionally rise towards 30 mph out of the W/NW. Clouds will be back on the increase this afternoon though into tonight out ahead of a weak wave of moisture that looks to move through tomorrow.

This will spark up more flurries and potentially some light snow tomorrow night into Sunday. Little to no accumulation is expected. Temperatures will continue to warm through the weekend as high pressure builds in into the start of next week. The will be out ahead of a cold front that will be moving through Monday evening. Highs will go from the lower 30s today and tomorrow then to the middle to upper 30s to around 40° Sunday and Monday. Colder conditions will then ensue behind front with highs only in the upper 20s to near 30° heading into this Thursday under partly to mostly cloudy skies.

Meteorologist T.J. Springer