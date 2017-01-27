Sunny and warmer to start the weekend - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Sunny and warmer to start the weekend

Posted:
By T.J. Springer, Morning Meteorologist
Connect
Friday's Forecast featuring warmer temps and more susnhine! Friday's Forecast featuring warmer temps and more susnhine!

Even though the bulk of the heavy moisture had stopped falling, yesterday still felt rather wintry as we saw passing flurries continue to move through Siouxland. Today, will feature warming conditions and more sunshine, but we'll still be rather breezy. We could have wind gusts occasionally rise towards 30 mph out of the W/NW. Clouds will be back on the increase this afternoon though into tonight out ahead of a weak wave of moisture that looks to move through tomorrow.

This will spark up more flurries and potentially some light snow tomorrow night into Sunday. Little to no accumulation is expected. Temperatures will continue to warm through the weekend as high pressure builds in into the start of next week. The will be out ahead of a cold front that will be moving through Monday evening. Highs will go from the lower 30s today and tomorrow then to the middle to upper 30s to around 40° Sunday and Monday. Colder conditions will then ensue behind front with highs only in the upper 20s to near 30° heading into this Thursday under partly to mostly cloudy skies.

Meteorologist T.J. Springer

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KITV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.