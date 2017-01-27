Snow blankets parts of India

Bad weather and heavy snowfall has disrupted life in Indian-Controlled Kashmir with avalanches reported in many parts of the Himalayan region.

The army said Thursday that ten Indian army soldiers were killed when avalanches hit a military post along the highly militarized line of control that separates the Indian and Pakistani-held portions of the Himalayan region of Kashmir.

Officials evacuated dozens of residents from high-risk areas after authorities issued avalanche warning in many parts of the region.

The adverse conditions have also has disrupted power and communication lines in the region.

On Wednesday, four members of a family and an Indian army officer were killed when they were buried by two separate avalanches.

Avalanches and landslides are common in Kashmir and have caused some of the heaviest tolls for the Indian and Pakistani armies camped near the line of control.

Last year, at least 14 soldiers were killed in two avalanches in the region.

In 2012, a massive avalanche in the Pakistan-controlled part killed 140 people, including 129 soldiers.