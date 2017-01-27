Sioux City girl regional winner of essay contest, meets Branstad - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Sioux City girl regional winner of essay contest, meets Branstad and Reynolds

By Blake Branch, Assignment Editor
DES MOINES, IA (KTIV) -

A Sioux City girl met Iowa Governor Terry Branstad and Lt. Governor Kim Reynolds, all thanks to her writing ability. 

Emily Small, a student at Hinton Community School, was one of four regional winners selected from 900 essays in the If I Were Mayor Essay Contest. 

Seventh graders across the state took part in the contest.

Small met Governor Terry Branstad and Lt. Governor Kim Reynolds as part of the award celebration on January 24.

Small was awarded a plaque, a $250 scholarship and her essay will be featured in an upcoming edition of the Iowa League of Cities Cityscape magazine. 

