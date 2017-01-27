Parking tickets issued during Sioux City snow emergency - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Parking tickets issued during Sioux City snow emergency

Posted:
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

While Sioux City crews were busy clearing the roads for motorists during the city wide snow emergency, police were busy issuing parking tickets.

One-hundred and 75 parking tickets were issued during the snow emergency between Jan. 24 through Jan. 27, this according to a release from the Sioux City Police Department.

Only one vehicle was towed during this time. 

