Healthbeat 4: How to prevent prediabetes

According to the National Institutes of Health more than one third of Americans have prediabetes.

The prevalence of diabetes cases in U.S. adults age 20 and older is on the rise.

Over the years studies show, about 26 percent of adults age 20 and older continue to have impaired fasting glucose or IFG, a form of prediabetes.

"Prediabetes is a condition where your blood sugar level is higher than normal, but not high enough for a diagnosis of diabetes," Allison Rossow, UnityPoint Health St. Luke's Registered Dietitian.

Prediabetes usually has no symptoms; which is why nine out of ten people who suffer from prediabetes don't know it.

People more likely to suffer from prediabetes and type 2 diabetes are those with high risk factors for example: being over the age of 45, overweight, having a family history of diabetes or being of certain racial and ethnic backgrounds.

Rossow says 15 to 30% of people with the condition develop type 2 diabetes in the next 10 years.

Those who suffer from prediabetes do have the chance to reverse the disease by making two lifestyle changes.

"Just losing 5 to 7% of your body weight which for somebody that weighs 200 pounds that's only 10-14 pounds so we aren't talking about a great deal of weight loss," Allison Rossow, UnityPoint Health St. Luke's Registered Dietitian, "It doesn't have to be 50 pounds to lower your risk. The other thing that can help lower your risk is to get 150 minutes of activity every week."

Rossow adds eating a balanced healthy diet will help as well.

UnityPoint Health St. Luke's offers a free Diabetes Prevention Program. It is a 12-month program with classes beginning on January 30th at 5:15 p.m. at Sunnybrook Medical Plaza Community Room. The program focuses on how patients can help reduce the risk of developing type 2 diabetes. To be eligible for the program participants must have: prediabetes, history of gestation diabetes or score five or more on the Risk for Type 2 Diabetes quiz.

