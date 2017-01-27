Sac County farmer reacts to Iowa Supreme Court ruling in Des Moines Water Works lawsuit

Farmers in three northwest Iowa counties are seeing some relief Friday after the Iowa Supreme Court ruled against Des Moines Water Works in their drainage district lawsuit.

Des Moines Water Works began their lawsuit in federal court back in March 2015 alleging ten drainage districts in Sac, Buena and Calhoun counties are releasing nitrate pollution into the Raccoon River.

Jolene Riessen and her family farm in Sac County, one of the three Northwest Iowa counties in the center of the lawsuit with Des Moines Water Works.

Friday, the Iowa Supreme Court upheld a 100-year-old doctrine that allows agriculture drainage districts to be immune from lawsuits where they would have to pay monetary damages.

"Very happy to hear that they ruled as they did that water districts are immune to being sued for allowing farmers to drain you know, productive ground," said Riessen.

The water utility wants more than $1.4 million it has spent for increased filtration methods to remove the nitrates from the water, they say has become polluted from ten drainage districts in the three counties.

Water Works says the counties should also be required to get federal water pollution permits.

Riessen says those nitrates are needed for crops to grow.

"There's fertility in the ground that the plant will pull from, but in order to get our in order to get yields that will sustain our farming, we need to bump that up a little bit," she said. "And, it's just like so on your plate, it says you need to eat meat and vegetables and fruits. Well if we're only given that plant and meat, it misses out on the fruits and vegetable part."

But she says her family is doing their part to help keep the water as free of nitrates as they can.

"The farming side of it, yeah we are doing those conservation practices and we are taking those steps to try and keep as much of our fertility you know."

Now they await the federal court's decision that Riessen says can effect more than just the three counties.

The case will be heard in federal court in Sioux City in late June.