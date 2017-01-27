Officials respond to chimney fire in northern Sioux City

Crews received a call of a possible fire on the north side of Leeds around 2:20 this afternoon on 48th Street.



Two people were home using the fireplace when they discovered the fire.



No one was hurt.



All of the damage was contained to the outside of the building.



Officials say it is important to take precautions to prevent fires like this from occurring.



"Have your chimney inspected by a professional at least once a year to ensure that make sure that the unit is going to operate safely." said Lt. Ryan Collins of Sioux City Fire & Rescue.



Lt. Collins also recommended checking your smoke alarms frequently.



If you need smoke alarms you can call the department and they will install one free of charge.