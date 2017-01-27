A Weekend Snow Chance? - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

A Weekend Snow Chance?

Posted:
By Ron Demers, Chief Meteorologist
Bio
Connect
Biography
Storm Team 4 Future Track Storm Team 4 Future Track
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

After some sun on Friday, we have a little moisture that's going to work through Siouxland from Saturday into Saturday night with just a little light snow possible.  

We could see a dusting to half an inch in the area with maybe a few snow showers continuing into Sunday morning.  

Our northwest wind will continue to blow steady between 10 and 20 miles per hour throughout the weekend.  

Monday continues to look like the nicest of days to come as we'll try to bring a little sunshine back into the picture and highs could be around 40 degrees.

We'll cool back into the upper 20s and lower 30s by the middle of next week as skies will continue to see quite a few clouds.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KITV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.