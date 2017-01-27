A Weekend Snow Chance?

After some sun on Friday, we have a little moisture that's going to work through Siouxland from Saturday into Saturday night with just a little light snow possible.

We could see a dusting to half an inch in the area with maybe a few snow showers continuing into Sunday morning.

Our northwest wind will continue to blow steady between 10 and 20 miles per hour throughout the weekend.

Monday continues to look like the nicest of days to come as we'll try to bring a little sunshine back into the picture and highs could be around 40 degrees.

We'll cool back into the upper 20s and lower 30s by the middle of next week as skies will continue to see quite a few clouds.