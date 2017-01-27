Sioux City Transit Getting New Buses

Transit officials say some much needed buses will soon be rolling into Sioux City.

More than one million rides are taken on Sioux City buses each year.



In the past, the city has purchased used buses, this will be the first time in several years they have bought new ones.



New buses city officials say are badly needed.

"Depending on the size of the vehicle, they come with a useful life in miles and years and more than half of our fleet right now is past that useful life," said Mike Collett, Asst. City Manager.

The city's fleet consists of 27 buses with 21 on the road during peak hours.

"To keep the buses up and running, the transit system has a team of mechanics located in this garage right behind me," reports Danielle Davis.

Riders say the new buses will be a great addition and they look forward to taking that first ride.

"I've been riding the bus for about 4 years now and It will be good for the public and to sit on a brand new bus for the very first time that no one else has ever sit on before," said Jill Rivers, Sioux City bus rider.

"They'll be sharper looking, cooler, warmer and won't break down," said Cathy Wulf, Sioux City bus rider.

"It's going to be nice to have some new, updated buses, I take the bus everywhere, I don't drive so I am looking forward to seeing what the new buses are going to be like," said Travis VanHofssen, Sioux City bus rider.

The new buses cost about $400,000 each, 80% of the money came from federal funds.

"Every year it is a big concern we have with legislatures and we talk to them a lot about funding for transit,' continues Collett.

And as drivers continue to bus along, city officials continue to fight for more funding.

The first bus will arrive in the spring and the second bus will be here in the fall.