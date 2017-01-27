2017 Winter Games are in full swing at Okoboji

With over 100 events going on at the 2017 Winter Games, there will definitely plenty to do this weekend at the Iowa Great Lakes this weekend.



The weather is helping to make this year's weekend one of the best in recent memory.



In the past, the lakes region has experienced warmer temperatures.

The result? Some years the games have been taken off of the ice.



But this year Lake Okoboji is completely frozen over.



And with plenty of snow, the number of visitors to the area is expected to be in the thousands.



For officials this time of year, that is a welcome sight.



While Okoboji is known for being a summer tourist destination, the Winter Games offers can impact the region economically during the slower winter months.

"Eventually it became a big economic boom for the entire Iowa Great Lakes area on the last weekend of January. And now as we hit our 37th from a couple of years ago we had 70 something events and now we have well over one hundred events every year. So it has become a big economic shot in the arm." said Jeff Thee, CEO and President of the Iowa Great Lakes Chamber