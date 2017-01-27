Additional charges could be filed in Crawford County crash - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Additional charges could be filed in Crawford County crash

Posted:
By Sheila Brummer, Anchor
CRAWFORD COUNTY, Iowa (KTIV) -

More charges could be filed in a crash in Crawford County, Iowa that launched a week long search for a teenage girl.

Today, the sheriff says the body of 15-year-old Yoana Acosta was found in two-feet of water near the fairgrounds in Denison.

That was about one mile downstream from where the car she was in plunged into the Boyer River.

An autopsy has been scheduled.

Rescue crews from across the region including Sioux City spent days looking for Acosta.

Four others survived the crash.

Currently, the driver; 25-year-old Ramon Hernandez, several felonies in the case; including drug distribution charges.

