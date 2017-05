Some slick conditions in some parts of Siouxland.

A vehicle on its side in a ditch because of icy conditions in Plymouth County on Highway 3 around 5 p.m. Friday night.

Snow was blowing drifts across the road.

Authorities say they responded to at least 6 accident in Plymouth County because of slick spots on roads running east and west.

Fortunately, no one was hurt in any of them.

Nearby in Sioux County, the Sheriff's Office reported numerous accidents.