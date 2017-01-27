SportsFource Extra highlights & scores from Friday - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

SportsFource Extra highlights & scores from Friday

By Brad Pautsch, Sports Director
Van Rees had 20 points and 14 rebounds in East's 75-74 win over Sgt. Bluff-Luton.

--BOYS BASKETBALL
WB-Mallard 55 Eagle Grove 48 F  
Norfolk 69 Grand Island 51 F  
Logan-Magnolia 67 Audubon 51 F  
Denison-Schleswig 54 St. Albert 42 F  
Niobrara-Verdigre 57 CWC 52 F  
Newell-Fonda 61 So. Cent. Calhoun 58 F  
Omaha Nation 85 Tiospaaye Topa 39 F  
IKM-Manning 95 Riverside 33 F  
Harris-Lake Park 64 Akron-Westfield 59 F  
Boone Central 68 Battle Creek 67 F/OT  
Gehlen Catholic 64 CC-Everly 51 F  
West Lyon 65 Central Lyon 54 F  
Spirit Lake 59 Cherokee 26 F  
SF Christian 77 Dakota Valley 59 F  
Southeast Valley 67 GT/RA 58 F  
Yankton 63 Harrisburg 53 F  
Creighton 39 Homer 28 F  
Alta-Aurelia 65 Manson-NW Web. 46 F  
Remsen St. Mary's 61 MMC/RU 25 F  
Sheldon 68 MOC-FV 42 F  
Humphrey St. Fran. 61 Norfolk Catholic 49 F  
Bishop Heelan 75 S.C. North 52 F  
CBAL 61 S.C. West 57 F  
S.C. East 75 Sgt. Bluff-Luton 74 F  
Sioux Center 73 Sibley-Ocheyedan 58 F  
East Sac County 65 Sioux Central 50 F  
PAC/L-M 76 SL St. Mary's 44 F  
West Sioux 69 Trinity Christian 48 F  
Hinton 58 Unity Christian 52 F  
Walthill 58 Wynot 55 F  

--GIRLS BASKETBALL
Norfolk 48 Grand Island 40 F/OT  
Omaha Nation 59 Lower Brule 41 F  
EP-Jefferson 52 Tri-Valley 50 F/OT  
Woodbury Central 51 Siouxland Christian 35 F  
Logan-Magnolia 70 Audubon 41 F  
Creighton 41 Allen 32 F  
Exira-EHK 80 Ar-We-Va 21 F  
Boone Central 55 Battle Creek 46 F  
S.C. West 69 CBAL 61 F/OT  
West Lyon 67 Central Lyon 55 F  
Sioux Central 68 East Sac County 51 F  
Le Mars 62 Estherville LC 49 F  
Boyden-Hull 48 George-Little Rock 44 F/OT  
Akron-Westfield 58 Harris-Lake Park 33 F  
Unity Christian 46 Hinton 28 F  
Ridge View 49 Lawton-Bronson 48 F  
Holy Family 59 Madison 16 F  
Remsen St. Mary's 48 MMC/RU 29 F  
CWC 54 Niobrara-Verdigre 35 F  
Kingsley-Pierson 72 OA-BCIG 34 F  
West Pt-Beemer 61 Oakland-Craig 49 F  
Bishop Heelan 73 Sgt. Bluff-Luton 65 F  
Sioux Center 51 Sibley-Ocheyedan 40 F  
Newell-Fonda 54 So. Cent. Calhoun 52 F  
H-M-S 53 South O'Brien 33 F  
Western Christian 69 Spencer 37 F  
Cherokee 92 Storm Lake 42 F  
West Sioux 54 Trinity Christian 20 F  
Bloomfield 49 Wausa 36 F  
Westwood 71 West Monona 42 F  

--MEN'S BASKETBALL
Wayne State 80 St. Cloud State 84 F  

--WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
DePaul 60 Creighton 56 F  
Drake 88 UNI 79 F/OT2  
Wayne State 75 St. Cloud State 63 F  

--COLLEGE WRESTLING
Oklahoma 30 Iowa State 12 F  
Nebraska 28 Purdue 9 F  
Northern Iowa 27 Ohio 16 F  
Iowa 21 Ohio State 13 F  

--USHL
Des Moines 0 Sioux City 3 F 

