SportsFource Extra highlights & scores from Friday

Van Rees had 20 points and 14 rebounds in East's 75-74 win over Sgt. Bluff-Luton.
--BOYS BASKETBALL
WB-Mallard 55 Eagle Grove 48 F
Norfolk 69 Grand Island 51 F
Logan-Magnolia 67 Audubon 51 F
Denison-Schleswig 54 St. Albert 42 F
Niobrara-Verdigre 57 CWC 52 F
Newell-Fonda 61 So. Cent. Calhoun 58 F
Omaha Nation 85 Tiospaaye Topa 39 F
IKM-Manning 95 Riverside 33 F
Harris-Lake Park 64 Akron-Westfield 59 F
Boone Central 68 Battle Creek 67 F/OT
Gehlen Catholic 64 CC-Everly 51 F
West Lyon 65 Central Lyon 54 F
Spirit Lake 59 Cherokee 26 F
SF Christian 77 Dakota Valley 59 F
Southeast Valley 67 GT/RA 58 F
Yankton 63 Harrisburg 53 F
Creighton 39 Homer 28 F
Alta-Aurelia 65 Manson-NW Web. 46 F
Remsen St. Mary's 61 MMC/RU 25 F
Sheldon 68 MOC-FV 42 F
Humphrey St. Fran. 61 Norfolk Catholic 49 F
Bishop Heelan 75 S.C. North 52 F
CBAL 61 S.C. West 57 F
S.C. East 75 Sgt. Bluff-Luton 74 F
Sioux Center 73 Sibley-Ocheyedan 58 F
East Sac County 65 Sioux Central 50 F
PAC/L-M 76 SL St. Mary's 44 F
West Sioux 69 Trinity Christian 48 F
Hinton 58 Unity Christian 52 F
Walthill 58 Wynot 55 F
--GIRLS BASKETBALL
Norfolk 48 Grand Island 40 F/OT
Omaha Nation 59 Lower Brule 41 F
EP-Jefferson 52 Tri-Valley 50 F/OT
Woodbury Central 51 Siouxland Christian 35 F
Logan-Magnolia 70 Audubon 41 F
Creighton 41 Allen 32 F
Exira-EHK 80 Ar-We-Va 21 F
Boone Central 55 Battle Creek 46 F
S.C. West 69 CBAL 61 F/OT
West Lyon 67 Central Lyon 55 F
Sioux Central 68 East Sac County 51 F
Le Mars 62 Estherville LC 49 F
Boyden-Hull 48 George-Little Rock 44 F/OT
Akron-Westfield 58 Harris-Lake Park 33 F
Unity Christian 46 Hinton 28 F
Ridge View 49 Lawton-Bronson 48 F
Holy Family 59 Madison 16 F
Remsen St. Mary's 48 MMC/RU 29 F
CWC 54 Niobrara-Verdigre 35 F
Kingsley-Pierson 72 OA-BCIG 34 F
West Pt-Beemer 61 Oakland-Craig 49 F
Bishop Heelan 73 Sgt. Bluff-Luton 65 F
Sioux Center 51 Sibley-Ocheyedan 40 F
Newell-Fonda 54 So. Cent. Calhoun 52 F
H-M-S 53 South O'Brien 33 F
Western Christian 69 Spencer 37 F
Cherokee 92 Storm Lake 42 F
West Sioux 54 Trinity Christian 20 F
Bloomfield 49 Wausa 36 F
Westwood 71 West Monona 42 F
--MEN'S BASKETBALL
Wayne State 80 St. Cloud State 84 F
--WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
DePaul 60 Creighton 56 F
Drake 88 UNI 79 F/OT2
Wayne State 75 St. Cloud State 63 F
--COLLEGE WRESTLING
Oklahoma 30 Iowa State 12 F
Nebraska 28 Purdue 9 F
Northern Iowa 27 Ohio 16 F
Iowa 21 Ohio State 13 F
--USHL
Des Moines 0 Sioux City 3 F