Sioux City School Board meets with state representatives to discuss education budget

The Sioux City School Board and Sioux City Education Association co-hosted an open forum with state representatives Saturday.

State Representatives met with members of the Sioux City Community School Board, Sioux City Education Association, as well as teachers from across Sioux City.

The open forum allowed the board and staff members to openly talk with members of the Iowa legislature on their hopes for education.

"We need to be investing in public education. We need to be valuing teachers, public employees, police, firefighters and others. That's not something the state is indicating a lot of strength on right now," said State Rep. Chris Hall

Issues like funding and testing were hot ticket items for the school board.

"The amount of funding each year increased to schools has been in the range of about two percent. The amount of cost increase to schools, in that same period of time each year, is about three and a half percent. Those numbers need to be more aligned than they have been." said Dr. Paul Gausman, Sioux City Community Schools Superintendent.

With the school district not receiving the amount of money it needs, its forced to rely on extra money from tax payers.

Property taxes increase as a result of the lack of funding coming in from the state.

But, that money isn't entirely going back to schools.

"The funding only comes into a school district, a public school district, when a student walks through the doors. And so wile many community members are paying those taxes, the only way to trigger that funding coming into the schools, by the way the formula is currently set up, is to have that student walk through the door. " said Dr. Gausman.

Gausman says the conversations were about changing the challenges on funding that schools are faced with today.