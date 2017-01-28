Sioux City Public Museum unveils new Hmong art exhibit - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Sioux City Public Museum unveils new Hmong art exhibit

By Mason Mauro, Multimedia Journalist
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

The Sioux City Public Museum welcomed the newest exhibit to its collection today. 

City officials introduced the new Hmong flower cloth exhibit.

The exhibit comes as another collaboration with the Mid-America Arts Alliance in Kansas City, Missouri. 

The "Cloth as Community" exhibit features 28 textiles from Hmong  culture. 

City officials say the exhibit is a nice feature to represent the Southeast Asian population in Sioux City. 

"The Hmong history is very interesting, they had their challenges and times of oppression," said a city official. "So, when you look through the quilts, you'll see sad stories, you'll also see happy stories." 

The exhibit will be on display through March 5th. 

