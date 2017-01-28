Okoboji Winter Games Saturday activities - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Okoboji Winter Games Saturday activities

OKOBOJI, Iowa (KTIV) -

The Okoboji Winter Games are in full swing, and full of activities on this beautiful Saturday.

Saturday morning, the games kicked off bright and early with the Snowball Softball Tournament.

 It ran from 8 in the morning until 5 in the afternoon.

At 9, there was the first Annual Winter Games Bazaar Craft Show.

And Human Dog Sled races began at 1 p.m.

