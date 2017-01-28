Chance for light snow showers through the evening hours - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Chance for light snow showers through the evening hours

Posted:
By Jaret Lansford, Weekend Meteorologist/Multimedia Journalist
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

We started our Saturday with a little sunshine but gradually the clouds moved back in and we even got some light snow showers going by the afternoon hours.

We'll continue to see a few of these track through the area tonight.

There will be little to no accumulation with these snow showers.

They will end overnight with Sunday dry but cloudy with highs near average in the mid 30s.

