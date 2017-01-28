Big Brothers Big Sisters of Siouxland carrying on a 100-year tradition

Big Brothers, Big Sisters is the nation's largest volunteer supported mentoring network.

The Siouxland Chapter has been keeping the tradition going strong with veteran mentors.

Veteran Big Brother Lonnie Gustafson, was out snowshoeing with his "Little" at the Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center.

His "Little" is a Sioux City 8th grader and an only child, he's been a part of the Big Brothers, Big Sisters organization for about a year and says the program has opened his eyes to new experiences.

"It's a good program, fun, it gets you out in the open and meet some new people, said 8th grader, Sioux City, mentee.

Gustafson has been a big brother for more than 30 years, he's had a total of six "Littles."

"Overwhelming, it's unreal that I have been in it that long and I have enjoyed every minute of it, I never thought that after my first or second one to get out, I said well, let's take on another one and I am glad I did," said Veteran Big Brother Lonnie Gustafson.

A study done for Big Brothers, Big Sisters says these kids are more likely to steer clear of drugs and alcohol as well as do better in school and just feel better about themselves.

"Big Brothers, Big Sisters of Siouxland has been here more than 100 years and they say they have helped hundreds of thousands of kids," reports Danielle Davis.

Scott James recently joined the organization, he says he joined when "I started reading a brochure and it said 43 kids in Siouxland were waiting for mentors and it hit me like a ton of bricks, there are kids out there that want someone in their lives, a positive role model and it just killed me that they were waiting so I called the next day," said Scott James, new mentor, Big Brothers Big Sisters.

Along with suggested no cost or low cost activities, Big Brothers Big Sisters offers sponsored group activities where you can meet other Bigs and Littles. Spending time with the kids is the only real requirement they have.

"You don't have to be a perfect person, they just need somoene to give them a little guidance, to believe in them and we all have an hour or two a month to give to these kids," continued James.

"I will tell anyone that wants to get in this, they have the time," continued Gustafson.

If you are still a bit apprehensive, you can also do workplace mentoring.

Littles range in age from six to 18 years of age. If you would like to be a part of the Big Brothers Big Sisters organization, you can call (712) 239-9890 or visit their website, www.bigbrothersbigsisters.com/