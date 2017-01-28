Quiet week ahead with brief warm-up Monday

This week will give us a mid-winter breather after our ice storm two weeks ago and the winter storm earlier this week.



A brief warm-up will occur as southerly flow pushes us into the mid 40s in Sioux City.



Areas with more snow cover will be a little cooler but still warmer than the past few days.



This will be short-lived, however, as northwest flow returns Monday night and returns us to seasonal temperatures with mostly cloudy skies for the rest of the week.



A small chance for some light snow arrives by Friday night.