Quiet week ahead with brief warm-up Monday

By Jaret Lansford, Weekend Meteorologist/Multimedia Journalist
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

This week will give us a mid-winter breather after our ice storm two weeks ago and the winter storm earlier this week.

A brief warm-up will occur as southerly flow pushes us into the mid 40s in Sioux City.

Areas with more snow cover will be a little cooler but still warmer than the past few days.

This will be short-lived, however, as northwest flow returns Monday night and returns us to seasonal temperatures with mostly cloudy skies for the rest of the week.

A small chance for some light snow arrives by Friday night.

