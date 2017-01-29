More sunshine and warmer temperatures arrive for Monday - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

More sunshine and warmer temperatures arrive for Monday

By Jaret Lansford, Weekend Meteorologist/Multimedia Journalist
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

Clouds were plentiful once again Sunday in Siouxland with temperatures stalling in the 30s across the area.

The clouds will be sticking with us through the night but by early Monday we'll start to see some clearing.

Monday afternoon will be mostly sunny for once!

Southwest flow returns and pushes our highs into the 40s with temps a touch cooler where the snow pack is deeper.

Unfortunately it will also come with windy conditions as gusts up to 40 mph will be possible.

This will make it feel a little cooler. The clouds return Tuesday as do the cooler temperatures.

The rest of the week will see the clouds sticking around with a few peeks of sunshine here and there.

Temperatures will also be cooler with highs in the 20s through the end of the week.

Our next chance for some light snow arrives Friday night into Saturday.

