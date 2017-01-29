Musketeers lose to Waterloo in overtime

Bailey Conger scored the game-winning goal, Ben Copeland and Ethan Spaxman each added two assists and Waterloo beat the Musketeers in overtime on Sunday, 4-3.

Sioux City opened the scoring when Kristian Pospisil received the centering pass just outside the crease and rifled it home. The Muskies led 1-0 after one period.

Philip Knies added a power play goal midway through the second period that gave Sioux City a 2-0 lead, but Jackson Cates scored 40 seconds later to bring Waterloo within a goal.

Less than two minutes later, with the Musketeers on a power play, Kevin Charyszyn scored a short-handed goal that tied the game at two after two periods.

It would be three unanswered goals for the Blackhawks. Shane Bowers netted his 14th goal of the season with under eight minutes to play in the third.

But Sioux City had an answer. Pospisil assisted on Marcel Godbout's eighth goal of the year, that tied the game at three. Pospisil had two assists to go along with the goal.

Musketeer goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks notched 32 saves. But midway through the overtime period, Conger got deep in the zone and slid the puck underneath Kivlenieks's right pad for the game-winner.

"I don't think you're ever excited when you blow a two-goal lead, but I think our guys did a good job of sticking with it," said head coach Jay Varady. "Obviously, they went ahead, and our guys pushed back, and we were able to find that goal late in the third. It's a situation where, we got a point out of the thing. I think we had some outstanding goaltending throughout the course of the night, and I think we've got to give him a little more help."

With the win, Waterloo (23-12-1-2, 49 points) moves within two points of the Musketeers (22-8-5-2, 51 points) for first place in the Western Conference.

Sioux City is on the road on Friday in Sioux Falls.