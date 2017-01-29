Siouxlanders gather for the 8th Annual Soup 'R Art Festival

Food, art and music. All three came together to bring hundreds out to a Norfolk winter tradition on Sunday.

The 8th Annual Soup 'R Art festival was hosted by the Norfolk Arts Center on Sunday.

The event featured artists of numerous mediums: paint, sculpture, and, yes, food, displaying their wares for attendees to judge their favorites.

Arts Center program coordinator Denise Hansen says they estimated close to a thousand attendees on Sunday, a new record for the event.

Hansen says Soup 'R Art means a lot for the Arts Center as their biggest fundraiser, but it means a lot for the community as well.

"Part of the event is a celebration of all of the arts," Hansen said. "You come to the event and your ticket sales are benefiting the Arts Center. But you will get experience to the live, local culture that we have here."

Hansen said attendance was so high, vendors were having trouble keeping their soups and desserts stocked for everyone.

"We're running out of spoons!" Hansen said. "We've run out of cups and napkins, so we're doing multiple runs for that. Programs have run out, so we're recycling those as we can. Its a good problem to have."

The event featured seven area restaurants and over 20 artists, many of whom took part in Soup 'R Art for the first time.

