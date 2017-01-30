Super Bowl spending on the decline

A third of all Americans will sit down in front of a TV this Sunday for the Super Bowl, but chances are it won't be their own.

A National Retail Federation survey finds more than half will be watching someplace other than their home.

"More people are actually planning to attend a house party for the Super Bowl or visit their local bar," says the federation's Ana Serafin-Smith.

That's one of the reasons why overall Super Bowl spending will be down this year. Fewer new TV sets are being purchased.

Another finding in the Retail Federation's poll of 7,600 consumers is that a fourth of all viewers say they tune in just for the commercials.

