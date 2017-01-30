Wind Advisory in effect for Siouxland

***Wind Advisory in effect for much of Siouxland from this morning into tonight***

We closed out the weekend on a rather gloomy note with thick cloud cover and not too much sunshine around Siouxland. The start of the workweek will bring some of that sunshine back to area along with warmer temperatures. SW flow will hike our highs up into the 40s to near 50° under a mix of clouds of sun due to a warm front moving through. The winds will quickly increase through the day and will begin to turn to the NW behind the cold front. Winds will be sustained at about 25-35 mph with gusts near 45 mph possible. That is why a Wind Advisory is in effect for much of the KTIV Viewing Area. The winds stay strong through tonight with colder air beginning to filter in.

Lows will still be mild for this time of the year, with temps falling back into the upper 20s. Conditions will stay windy into Tuesday but we will begin to see then diminish a bit as we head through the day. Clouds will continue to hold strong through much of this week with a few peeks of sun here and there. Highs will continue to drop off through the week as well with temperatures back into the 20s for highs Wednesday through Friday. We are expected to stay dry though with our first chance of precipitation not arriving until Saturday in the form of some light snow. Temps will continue to stay near or below average this weekend into next week with highs near 30°.

Meteorologist T.J. Springer