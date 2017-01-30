President Trump defends travel ban; signs new executive order aimed at slashing government regulations

President Donald Trump tweets "there's nothing nice about searching for terrorists" after a weekend of nationwide protests against his travel ban targeting seven Muslim countries.

Opposition to President Trump's travel ban is spilling over from the streets to the courtroom.

More federal lawsuits were filed Monday.

Two new federal lawsuits were filed in Washington state and Virginia, where a Muslim civil rights group argues it's not only unconstitutional, but puts American Muslims in danger.

"It is giving greenlight for people to go after Muslims, to discriminate against Muslims," said Nihad Awad, National Executive Director of the Council on American Islamic Relations.

At least a dozen Congressional Republicans are now publicly opposing the ban.

As protests continue, the White House is in full defense mode.

"We're going to put the safety of Americans first. We're not going to wait and react," said White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer.

Spicer argued 109 detentions over the weekend was a minor inconvenience to keep America safe.

"He's going to do everything in his power to stop every threat and potential threat. That's the key in this: how do we get ahead of threats?" Spicer said.



Read more: http://nbcnews.to/2kMTRpQ

Previous story:

President Donald Trump is defending his 90-day travel ban targeting seven Muslim countries.

Mr. Trump tweeted "There's nothing nice about searching for terrorists before they can enter our country" Monday morning.

That followed a weekend of protests across the country.

Democrats have vowed to fight the ban.

"We're going to introduce legislation this afternoon that's going to give Congress and Republicans some options to repeal this executive order," Connecticut's Senator Chris Murphy said.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has also expressed skepticism of the ban.

"I think we need to be careful. We don't have religious tests in this country," McConnell said on ABC This Week.

Read more: http://nbcnews.to/2kLg5IG