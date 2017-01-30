Jaret Lansford

Growing up in the small town of Lyndon, Illinois, Jaret dreamed of being a star infielder for his beloved Chicago Cubs. But somewhere between the strikeouts in Little League, he realized that this probably would not happen. He did realize that he had a love for the natural world and its processes and also wanted to make a difference in people’s lives. Between classes in eighth grade, a teacher asked him a life-changing question: “Have you thought about meteorology as a career? Because you talk about the weather a lot!”

Jaret began his pursuit of a meteorology degree at Sauk Valley Community College in Dixon, Illinois. He transferred to Iowa State University and graduated in May of 2016. While there he participated in the nationally recognized Iowa State chapter of the American Meteorological Society and served as their forecasting chair for two years. He was also a member of the Central Iowa chapter of the National Weather Association. Jaret took part in Cy’s Eyes on the Skies, a completely student-run weather show where he practiced in front of a green screen and used the same graphics system you see on KTIV.

Outside of weather, Jaret loves to listen to all kinds of music. While at Iowa State he hosted an alternative music show on the college’s student-run radio station. He enjoys discussing music with people, exposing others to different songs and in turn learning about music that he doesn’t know about. Jaret loves going to concerts and playing music (badly). He is also a big sports fan, especially baseball. He considers himself a lifelong student and he likes learning about other cultures, history, and cooking.

Jaret is also a multimedia journalist. He loves the idea of hearing other people’s stories and being able to relay their experiences to a wider audience. Let him know if you have a story idea and if you see him around feel free to say hello! Email Jaret here.