Jennifer Lenzini joined the KTIV team in the summer of 2016. She loves all the twists and turns of the news, and how no day of work is the same. 

She graduated from the University of Illinois in Champaign-Urbana with her Bachelor of Arts degree in Broadcast Journalism in May 2016. She recently won a NATAS Crystal Pillar for the best college newscast in the Mid-America Region for 2016, as the producer. While attending school, she worked at the Daily Illini as an On-Air sports reporter and was head of philanthropy in her sorority, Chi Omega. She was also involved in the intramural soccer team. Go Illini! 

Jennifer was born and raised in a Northwest suburb of Chicago, Illinois.  She is very close to her family and is the 2nd youngest with three sisters and two brothers. She has always loved sports, traveling, and spontaneous adventures. 

Feel free to contact Jennifer with any questions, or story ideas at jlenzini@ktiv.com.

