Blake Branch joined KTIV in August of 2016 as Assignment Editor and Producer.

Branch is born and raised in Sioux City, having attended the former Lincoln Elementary and Hoover Middle School before graduated from West High School in 2002 and Briar Cliff University in 2006, where he earned a Bachelor's Degree in Mass Communication and a minor in English.

After graduating from Briar Cliff, Branch worked for the Sioux City Journal before spending the next nine and a half years at the Dakota County Star newspaper in South Sioux City, Neb. There Branch worked his way up from Reporter to News/Sports Editor to Managing Editor.

During his time at the Star, Branch received 16 awards, including seven First-Place Awards, from the Nebraska Press Association for his writing and photography work.

Feel free to contact him at bbranch@ktiv.com or via Twitter at @BlakeKTIV4.