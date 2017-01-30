Mason Mauro joined KTIV as a multimedia journalist in June 2016. Mason is also a part of the Sports Fource Team with Brad Pautsch and Mark Freund.

Mason was born and raised in Des Moines, Iowa. Mason attended Lincoln High School in Des Moines where he graduated as a Class of 2012 valedictorian. He continued his education at Drake University in Des Moines. Mason graduated in Spring 2016 with a BA in Broadcast News from the School of Journalism and Mass Communication. He also earned a minor degree in politics. While at Drake, Mason was part of a number of broadcasts and publications, such as DrakeLine, Drake Digital News, and Urban Plains, an on-line student-led publication.

Growing up, Mason knew he wanted to write. When he wasn't studying or playing sports, Mason was at the dinner table or family desktop furiously writing fictional short stories. He entered Drake University hoping to be a magazine or print journalist but changed paths when his adviser told him he was better suited for television.

Outside of the newsroom, Mason enjoys playing or watching sports. He played baseball, football, soccer, and basketball growing up, and his passion for the hardwood translated to high school where he played all four seasons. Although he is a Drake alum, Mason is a lifelong Iowa Hawkeye fan. He also bleeds red and blue along with the rest of Chicago north-siders. He'll never forget where he was when the Cubs won their first World Series in 108 years...Buffalo Wild Wings. Fly the W!

Mason is thrilled to be a part of the KTIV family and appreciative of the always warm and welcoming Siouxland community. He is interested in meeting with people that hold personal, triumphant tales so he can tell their stories, respectfully. If you have a story idea, you can reach Mason at mmauro@ktiv.com.