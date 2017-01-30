Alexandra Krula joined the KTIV news team as Content Manager in April 2016.

Alexandra, better known as “Lexi,” was born and raised in Siouxland and grew up watching KTIV News.

Following graduation from Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School, Lexi attended Western Iowa Tech Community College where she graduated with an Associate of Arts degree. She continued her college education at Wayne State College and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Journalism/Mass Communications.

Shortly after graduation, she began her journalism career as a freelance reporter for the Sergeant Bluff Advocate while she stayed home to enjoy taking care of her newborn son, Landon. Prior to coming to KTIV, she was a reporter for the Dakota County Star newspaper in South Sioux City, Neb.

With her position at KTIV, Lexi is determined to continue bringing the leading news coverage to her community that she has always enjoyed and relied on.

Email Lexi at akrula@ktiv.com.

Follow Lexi on Twitter @AlexandraKTIV4.