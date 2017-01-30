Haley Rustvold joined the KTIV team as a News Photographer in December of 2016 after being the “Quintern” at the station earlier that fall.

She was born and raised in Fort Dodge, Iowa where she graduated from Fort Dodge Senior High School in 2012. She was involved in volleyball and softball. Softball has been a passion of hers while growing up.

She started her college career Iowa Central Community College in her hometown where she continued her softball career as a Triton. She was an undecided major while she was there for two years. In the spring of 2014 she graduated with her Associates of Art degree.

A few months after graduating Haley decided she wanted to further her education and love for softball and moved to Sioux City where she attended Morningside College. She declared her major as a Mass Communication degree. She was unsure what she wanted to do with that degree but she knew she enjoyed being around people and communicating. This major gave Haley the opportunity to explore the media field and try different areas of communication.

She has always loved photography and wanted to get more into videography at Morningside so she was involved with the campus Television and Radio. She also did a lot of photography for her school. She was involved with sideline reporting and sports photography for the Morningside Football team.

She graduated from Morningside College in December of 2016 with her Bachelors of Arts Degree in Mass Communication.

When she isn’t busy working getting video and working on stories she enjoys spending time with family, watching Netflix, eating lots of junk food and enjoying a good sporting event.

Her dream job someday is to own her own photography business and continue her passion and love for photography.

Feel free to contact Haley at anytime with story ideas at hrustvold@ktiv.com or shoot her a tweet on Twitter @HaleyKTIV4.