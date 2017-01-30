Shooting at Quebec City mosque leaves six dead and 19 wounded

Six people are dead and 19 others wounded after a shooting at a Canadian mosque.

The attack on the Quebec City mosque took place during Sunday evening prayers.

One suspect, university student Alexandre Bissonnette, was arrested; another man now described as "witness" is also in custody.

More than 50 people were at the Quebec Islamic Cultural Center when the shooting began.

In addition to the six who died, five were in critical condition and 12 others suffered minor injuries, according to officials.

The dead range in age from 35 to 65.

