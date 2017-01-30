News 4 Today celebrating National Bubble Wrap Appreciation Day - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

News 4 Today celebrating National Bubble Wrap Appreciation Day

By T.J. Springer, Morning Meteorologist
All of us playing with bubble wrap Monday morning! All of us playing with bubble wrap Monday morning!

The News 4 Today Crew had a bit of fun this morning in honor of National Bubble Wrap Appreciation Day. It's great to be in a business where packages are received so frequently because there's always bubble wrap. Luckily there was a bit of it  lying around and we thought we'd have at it. Bubble Wrap Appreciation Day can best be spent by taking a big old roll of Bubble Wrap and popping every single bubble. Share these with your friends and family who need a bit of stress relief.

