News 4 Today celebrating National Bubble Wrap Appreciation Day

The News 4 Today Crew had a bit of fun this morning in honor of National Bubble Wrap Appreciation Day. It's great to be in a business where packages are received so frequently because there's always bubble wrap. Luckily there was a bit of it lying around and we thought we'd have at it. Bubble Wrap Appreciation Day can best be spent by taking a big old roll of Bubble Wrap and popping every single bubble. Share these with your friends and family who need a bit of stress relief.