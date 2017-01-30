OCT Pipe set to begin construction when ground thaws

Company officials with OCT Pipe said construction will begin as soon as the ground thaws.

Back in July, OCT Pipe chairman Charlie Havens said that construction had been delayed due to picking a different vendor for their manufacturing equipment.

“When you change vendor manufactures we had to start all over with our drawing and design. That’s what really put us behind. Then real close behind that we extended our offering of pipe and couplings.”

The premium pipe and premium coupling will each go into its own building. The two buildings, totaling 300,000 extra square feet, will need special permits.

CEO of OCT Pipe, Buddy Brewer says that with 450 new jobs, housing is a concern.

“It’s a big concern right now. We are already talking to a few candidates and the first thing they do is get on the website and internet and check out the city. The ones I’ve talked to, have immediately come back to me and say, ‘It's great. I like the idea and facility and everything you’re doing there, but there is no place to live.' That is a significant concern here for us.”

Brewer says that he is anticipating about 200 jobs will require workers from outside the area.

“What we do is specific and the skill set we need, we need experience people. A lot of things we will be able to train and use local people but there are some things we need that knowledge and experience and there isn't anything like that around here.”

Brewer says that since the machinery is so massive it will take an educated workforce to run the equipment.

The project wouldn’t have happened without the contributions of many people, as well as the people of Norfolk according to Havens and Brewer.

“Everybody has been good to use, that's one of the reasons we are here.” Havens says, Not only are they good they work for us and are hard working people.”

“Very warm welcome for me, this is my first time here and want to say thanks to all of them.” Says Brewer, “They are the ones that made this happen."

The pair hope that the plant will be finished by the end of 2018, give or take a month or two.