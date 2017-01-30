Hospitals warn sick visitors to stay home during flu season - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Hospitals warn sick visitors to stay home during flu season

By Mason Mauro, Multimedia Journalist
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

Getting sick during these winter months is sometimes unavoidable, but Sioux City hospitals are taking steps to help make sure sickness doesn't spread. 

UnityPoint Health - St. Luke's says it's reminding visitors with flu or cold-like symptoms to refrain from visiting patients.

They say symptoms include a high fever, body aches, sore throat, and headaches and coughing.

St. Luke's is limiting visitors under 14-years-old from visiting its Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.

They say children are more likely to attract bacteria and viruses from school and activities.

Mercy Medical Center is also asking possibly-contagious visitors to stay away if they can. 

"If they haven't been feeling well, or if they have been sick, it might not be a good idea to come and visit the hospital," said Mercy Medical Center Marketing Director, Matt Robbins. "But if they need to, we have masks here at the different entrances for those people to utilize."

Mercy is also asking parents not to bring their sick children to visit hospitalized patients. 

Mercy officials say the winter months are when they normally see the most flu cases.

They say people are inside more often with the cold weather, where germs are spread easily in confined spaces.

