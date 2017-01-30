South Sioux City waiting for latest home testing results - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

South Sioux City waiting for latest home testing results

Posted:
By Mason Mauro, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
SOUTH SIOUX CITY, NE (KTIV) -

South Sioux City City Officials are still waiting on the latest round of test results inside affected homes. 

City officials announced new air samples would be taken from three homes affected by the sewage smell from Big Ox Energy.

The stench in about a dozen South Sioux homes was reported over three months ago.

Some residents are still displaced from their homes because hydrogen sulfide gas is still present. 

 Innovative Business Consultants conducted the air sample tests.

IBC officials say another company was hired to test sheet rock in the homes for residual gas. 

City officials say they hoped to have the results by the end of last week, but are now expecting them sometime this week. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KITV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.