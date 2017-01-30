South Sioux City waiting for latest home testing results

South Sioux City City Officials are still waiting on the latest round of test results inside affected homes.

City officials announced new air samples would be taken from three homes affected by the sewage smell from Big Ox Energy.

The stench in about a dozen South Sioux homes was reported over three months ago.

Some residents are still displaced from their homes because hydrogen sulfide gas is still present.

Innovative Business Consultants conducted the air sample tests.

IBC officials say another company was hired to test sheet rock in the homes for residual gas.

City officials say they hoped to have the results by the end of last week, but are now expecting them sometime this week.