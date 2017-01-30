Two Storm Lake residents arrested after fight

STORM LAKE, IA (KTIV) -
Two people from Storm Lake have been arrested after police say an fight took place, leaving one of them semi-conscious.
22-year old Shawn Rowell was arrested and charged with 2nd Degree Criminal Mischief and Willfull Injury.
35-year old Charlene Smith was arrested and charged with 2nd Degree Criminal Mischief, Going Armed with Intent and Assault while Participating in a Felony.
According to police, Smith became angry with Rowell during a party and began smashing property at an apartment with a softball bat and her hands.
Police say Rowell forced himself into the apartment where the fight occurred that injured Smith.