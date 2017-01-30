Winnebago man changed his plea

A Winnebago, Nebraska man who pleaded not guilty to assault last month is changing his plea.

Thirty-one year old Luke St. Cyr pled guilty to felony assault.

In October, St. Cyr was arrested after police were sent to the Harbor Bar in Norfolk on a report of an assault.

Police said security video showed St. Cyr punch the victim several times, before kicking and stomping on the victim's head

The victim was flown by helicopter to the hospital due to the severity of the injuries.